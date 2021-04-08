Saia to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on April 28, 2021

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the call, please dial 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501 referencing conference ID #2579097. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 26 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 170 terminals in 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.