Natus to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced that Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting from 3:00 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time and hosting one-on-one meetings during the day with institutional investors at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15th.



Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a Needham representative. The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Natus’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.natus.com/.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Contacts:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com

