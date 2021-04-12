Cannabusiness KindCard Partners with Cannabis Industrial Marketplace for 2021 Expo Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is pleased to welcome KindCard as a Gold Sponsor for four expos in our 2021 series.
Ohio/Kentucky - May 19-20, 2021
Michigan - July 13-14, 2021
Tri-State - Aug. 25-26, 2021
Missouri - Nov. 17-18, 2021
Featuring a virtual point-of-sale (POS) system with a US based virtual checking account, KindCard is the payment platform of the future, for every size and type of business.
“KindCard is the safer and more secure way for businesses to accept, (and consumers to make) payment for products and services using a Cell Phone rather than cash, checks or credit cards,” said Forrest Sealey, vice president of technical sales with KindCard.
“This much needed program was developed to especially assist the higher-risk type businesses. Most cannabis related businesses currently have to hold so much cash, which is not only a challenge, but a huge security issue. KindCard removes this challenge and replaces it with a much safer solution,” Sealey added.
Banking in the cannabusiness industry is still full of challenges, but KindCard not only offers solutions to those challenges, but industry experience to back it up.
“KindCard strives to be a leader in the merchant payment industry. Management shares over 25 years of working together within all segments of this ever growing space,” said Sealey.
As a Gold Sponsor at four expos in our 2021 series, KindCard is ready to help cannabusiness professionals in emerging markets secure their spot in the industry with easy solutions.
“We believe that partnering with the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is a smart direction to go. We look forward to connecting with as many cannabis industry related businesses to help them overcome the many challenges they are facing with their banking needs,” said Sealey.
“We are excited that KindCard has partnered with us as a sponsor for these upcoming events,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
“The synergy that comes from the partnership will surely add value to attendees and we are looking forward to working with them,” added Wynn.
Not only does KindCard provide the payment platform of the future of cannabusinesses, they will also be rolling out other merchant services that will be essential to a successful operation.
“We will be releasing a payroll solution as well as a convenience fee option allowing for the cost to be shared by consumers, should the merchant wish to do so,” Sealey said.
For more information on KindCard, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/company/kindcard/.
To purchase tickets for an upcoming expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/us-expos/.
Jennifer Wynn
