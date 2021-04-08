MENA.news shifts tact to become MENA crypto specialist news source
MENA crypto news specialist site to cover latest regional fintech, blockchain, NFT and cryptocurrency developments in Middle East and North Africa.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MENA digital news site MENA.news has shifted tact from digital technology, startup news source for Middle East and North Africa to MENA crypto and blockchain specialist news site.
“MENA region is fast becoming a significant region in terms of technology investment, startup and digital currencies. Due to the digital business friendly nature of some regions within the Middle East and government support for crypto and blockchain technology related businesses we are seeing a surge of new generation of fintech startups appear within the MENA region and we are perfectly placed to cover this vector as a specialty” said Abdul Hussein, MENA.news editor in chief.
Major virtual currency brands like Ripple who have invested in Dubai based locations and hubs will help attract competitive talent to the region as well aid local government policy directions when it comes to digital currencies and virtual assets within the MENA region. Fintech brands such as Stripe have also made significant investments in the region having realized it’s market growth potential.
