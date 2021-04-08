ValueHealth Announces Development of New Muve Health Total Joint Hyperspecialty Center in Pompano Beach, Florida
ValueHealth, LLC, the national leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)TM, is expanding its network with the newest Muve Health facility in Florida.
ValueHealth, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)TM, is expanding its ValueHealth network with the development of the newest Muve Health facility in Pompano Beach, Florida. This facility is ValueHealth's fifth Muve Health total joint hyperspecialty surgery center and represents ValueHealth's entry into the Southeast Florida market.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
The new Muve Health Florida location is the fifth to launch, preceded by facilities in Chadds Ford, Warminster, and West Chester, Pennsylvania, and in Lakeway, Texas. Muve Health facilities follow a unique, proprietary protocol that is deeply rooted in patient engagement and has resulted in industry-leading clinical and patient experience outcomes for total joint replacements.
The de novo facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, will perform total knee and hip arthroplasty surgeries and will consist of two operating rooms with eight surgical stay suites, serving nearly 3 million Southeast Florida residents. ValueHealth anticipates the facility will meet a capacity of 1,200 Total Joint Arthroplasties by year five, driving a potential $12 million in annual healthcare savings for the Broward and Miami-Dade County Regions.
“Muve Pompano Beach will drive millions in cost savings for consumers and employers,” said ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “As we continue to develop centers and expand on specialties that we offer, we’re not only bringing more value to the community, we’re also transforming the landscape of how healthcare is delivered.”
The new Muve Health facility will be owned in a joint venture with ValueHealth and local orthopaedic surgeons Steven Naide MD, Richard Berkowitz MD, Bruce Jenke MD, and Jonathan Courtney MD to name a few. All the surgeons working at the facility are board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS) and specialize in joint replacement surgery.
“We are very excited about the relationship with ValueHealth and their leadership in healthcare's transformation to value-based care,” says Dr. Richard Berkowitz, Board Chairman of the new Muve Health facility. “As we researched several partners, ValueHealth was clearly so far out front with their leadership and strategies and is already aligning with the payors and employers in Florida. There was no other partner with the depth of knowledge and network to ensure our success in this venture.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
