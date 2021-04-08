Traffic Switch Scheduled for Bridge Replacement Project on Route 230, Harrisburg Pike, in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – A traffic switch is scheduled next week at the project to replace the Route 230 (Harrisburg Pike) bridge spanning a tributary to Donegal Creek in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County. The bridge is located just west of Musser Road (Route 4017) and Mount Joy Borough.

The switch is expected to go into effect on Thursday, April 15. Traffic will be shifted from the south side of the road to the north side. A 10.5-foot lane will be maintained in each direction, with no center turn lane. Motorists will encounter flagging on Thursday while the new traffic pattern is being set up.

This work is part of a contract to replace two bridges with single-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridges on integral abutments with approach slabs. Other work includes minor approach shoulder widening, roadway reconstruction, and other miscellaneous construction

This bridge is the first of a $2,877,000 two-bridge contract awarded to Susquehanna Valley Construction, Corp., of New Cumberland, PA. Work on the second bridge, which carries Route 772 bridge over Donegal Creek in East Donegal Township, began earlier this year.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018