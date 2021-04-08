INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of Investors

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of FibroGen Inc. (“Fibrogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a statement “provid[ing] clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD’).” Specifically, the Company stated that the safety analyses “included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors.” FibroGen further revealed that, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company “cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.90, or 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FibroGen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

