Provident Bank Receives $25,000 in Matching Community Donations from The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank (“Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., announced they received $25,000 in matching community donations from The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLBank San Francisco”) pandemic relief grant program. As a result, Provident Bank was able to provide a combined total of $50,000 to 15 local nonprofits with matching funds distributed from the Bank’s Community Partnership Program and the Provident Bank Charitable Foundation.



“We are delighted to be able to partner with FHLBank San Francisco to provide additional funds that will make a meaningful difference in aiding COVID-19 pandemic relief and recovery efforts for our local nonprofits,” stated Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to be able to match Provident Bank’s generous donations to nonprofits in the communities they serve,” said Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “With this funding, these organizations can continue to make a difference in the lives of low-income families with children and seniors who have been struggling with the financial fallout of the pandemic.”

Through Provident Bank’s Community Partnership Program, participating nonprofits can receive annual donations simply by having their members bank with Provident Bank. Additionally, the Provident Savings Bank Charitable Foundation is a grant-based program supporting community organizations.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better.

Provident Bank

Provident Bank is a federally chartered, full-service retail bank with assets of approximately $1.17 billion. Headquartered in Riverside, California, Provident Bank has been serving the Inland Empire for over 60 years and currently operates 13 full-service retail/business banking branches in the Inland Empire. More information regarding Provident Bank can be found on its website, www.myprovident.com.

Contact: Gwen Wertz, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking (951) 686-6060