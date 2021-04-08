Healthcare and Professional Services CMO Todd Lunsford Joins the Chief Outsiders Team

Lunsford helps companies build data-driven, integrated marketing and business development strategies that accelerate growth

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Lunsford is the latest seasoned CMO to join Chief Outsiders, America’s leading group of fractional marketing executives serving the small to mid-sized growth company market. He brings 25 years of experience in healthcare and financial services to the firm, with a track record of impacting growth trajectories through a wide range of strategies and tactics such as strengthening brands, direct-to-consumer digital marketing, B2B lead generation and sales force design and development. He focuses on analytically-driven testing and deployment to ensure delivery of measurable results.

Lunsford’s breadth of experience, which also extends to strategic planning, business analysis and M&A, makes him uniquely valuable in connecting marketing strategy and execution to overall growth strategy and CEO investment decision-making in rapidly growing companies.

Most recently, while serving as Chief Growth Officer at Prospero Health, Lunsford designed and executed several new marketing and sales programs, including both the hiring and training of required resources. These cumulative efforts helped the start-up company beat its 2020 enrollment plan target by 7 percent, despite COVID-19 headwinds posing a serious threat to the company’s in-home care model. As just one example, deployment of new public relations and digital strategies increased weekly website traffic by 9x, and boosted leads by 6x.

Earlier, he was a key player in building AMSURG from a single-segment niche player (outpatient surgery centers) into Envision Healthcare - a 4x larger, Fortune 500-sized physician services company. Over the years, his expanding leadership role led to development of new growth-generating programs in areas as diverse as digital marketing - including both patient acquisition and B2B lead generation, patient recall platform / process re-design and clinician recruiting. As an example from his stint as enterprise Chief Marketing Officer at Envision Healthcare in 2018, Lunsford’s leadership helped better align Physician Services Division marketing and business development, as they jointly generated more than $300 million in annual new contract revenue - including $66 million in revenue and $11 million in profit directly from marketing-sourced leads.

“Todd is an insightful, versatile builder. He draws from a wide range of disciplines both within and outside the traditional boundaries of marketing to design and execute clear, data-driven strategies, whether the key challenge is brand awareness, lead generation, or conversion of prospects into customers. And he understands how to connect marketing into a company’s operating and business development DNA. ” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Lunsford earned his MBA at the University of Chicago, and holds a B.S. in Economics and Finance from The Wharton School.

