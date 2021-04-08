Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), a business development company, will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended February 28, 2021, in a conference call to be held on May 6, 2021. Details for the conference call are provided below.

Who: Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Michael J. Grisius, Chief Investment Officer Henri J. Steenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) How: Call: Interested parties may participate by dialing (877) 312-9208 (U.S. and Canada) or (678) 224-7872 (outside U.S. and Canada) A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021, through 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 13, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (outside U.S. and Canada), passcode for both replay numbers: 7175278. Webcast: Interested parties may access a simultaneous webcast of the call and find the Q4 and FY 2021 presentation by going to the “Events & Presentations” section of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s investor relations website, http://ir.saratogainvestmentcorp.com/events-presentations Information: Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter and year ended February 28, 2021, will be filed on May 5, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission

﻿﻿Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund. It also owns 100% of the Class F-R-3 and subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

Contact: Henri Steenkamp

Saratoga Investment Corp.

212-906-7800

Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2222