New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review will meet on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Syracuse Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Contact Brian Tollisen, Deputy Director, if you have any questions at brian.tollisen@dos.ny.gov

