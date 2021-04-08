ExperienceSouthwest Launches ‘Minneapolis Strong’ Member Campaign Highlighting South Minneapolis Businesses

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ExperienceSouthwest launches its 2021 Southwest Business Association member campaign.

— Jessica Reinhardt
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExperienceSouthwest announced the launch of its 'Minneapolis Strong' business member association campaign. ExperienceSouthwest is a small business-focused non-profit organization under the Southwest Business Association. The organization strives to unite, inform and provide resources to small businesses in the Southwest neighborhoods of Minneapolis, Minnesota. These businesses include restaurants, farmers’ markets, retail shops, health and wellness centers, professional services, and more.

“Much has changed in the last year, but one thing that remains true is that our small businesses are a critical part of the Southwest Minneapolis community. They are strong, resilient, and care about the community in so many ways. Just as they’ve been there for the community, the community needs to be there for them. That’s why we’re rolling out the Minneapolis Strong campaign to highlight the amazing small businesses and owners in Southwest Minneapolis.”
~ Southwest Business Association

With many people feeling disconnected coming off the height of the pandemic this past year, the Southwest Business Association is feeling a craving for stories that share real people in a way that others can relate to; specifically other small business owners. The ‘Minneapolis Strong’ campaign will showcase business owners in a way that highlights how long they’ve been a part of the community and the great things they are doing within the community.

XSW Minneapolis Strong will call on their social media audience to connect with and support the treasure that small businesses in the neighborhood represent. ExperienceSouthwest will be featuring two businesses per week from throughout the Southwest Minneapolis Business District on the organization’s Instagram account.

Join the conversation at #MplsStrong

About ExperienceSouthwest

Experience Southwest engages, serves, promotes, and advocates for the small businesses in Southwest Minneapolis to enhance community throughout the district. The Southwest Business Association is a 501 ( C ) 6 non-profit organization.

ExperienceSouthwest Launches 'Minneapolis Strong' Member Campaign Highlighting South Minneapolis Businesses

