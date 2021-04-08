Link Reservations,Inc. (OTC:LRSV) Announces New Research Report Issued by Goldman Small Cap Research
Link Reservations Inc announces that Goldman Small Cap Research, a sponsored research provider focused on microcap stocks, has issued a new research report
Link Reservations inc (OTCMKTS:LRSV)BALTIMORE, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Link Reservations, Inc./ LinkResPet.com (“LRSV”)("The Company") announces today that Goldman Small Cap Research, a sponsored research provider focused on microcap stocks, has issued a new research report. This report highlights the impact of the Company recent developments, including its acquisition of DailyLifeCBD.com.
"LRSV" a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets, announces the company is preparing to launch its first functional mushroom product, DailyLife CBD Immune. The new tincture product, tailored for people, will feature both CBD and a wide spectrum of functional mushrooms (including Lion's Mane) which help boost the immune system. Further "LRSV" also, when laws allow, plans to offer a "Magic Mushroom" infused wellness products
"The Company’s current offerings target the pet wellness segment, with tinctures, oils, and creams to treat pain, inflammation, anxiety, skin conditions, and other serious conditions. LRSV has recently introduced human-targeted, hemp-based CBD topicals for pain, inflammation, anxiety and beauty as well. Going forward, the Company plans to introduce new offerings derived from functional mushrooms and other foods which can aid in immune health and support, inflammation, and in improving mental functioning. If and when US federal and jurisdiction laws allow, the Company is setting its eyes on a greater prize, with a potential suite of psychedelic mushroom-infused products to follow the functional mushroom products," according to the Goldman Small Cap Research report dated March 17, 2021. https://www.goldmanresearch.com/202103171313/Opportunity-Research/emerging-cbd-provider-plays-in-high-growth-markets.html
In the sponsored research report, analyst Rob Goldman affirms his price target of $0.10 and his investment thesis, noting that the news reflects a milestone event that is wide-reaching for the Company in terms of revenue, cross-selling opportunities, and a reach into new markets.
About Goldman Small Cap Research:
Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.
Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.
This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published sponsored company research report on Link Reservations, Incl., which carries a price target. The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Link Reservations, Inc. ("the Company") authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.
Separate from the factual content of our report about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.
A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research report or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research has been compensated by the Company in the amount of $3250 for a research subscription service, including the production of this press release, by a third party.
Disclaimer
This press release and the associated Opportunity Research report was prepared for informational purposes only. Goldman Small Cap Research, (a division of Two Triangle Consulting Group, LLC) produces research via two formats: Goldman Select Research and Goldman Opportunity Research. The Select format reflects the Firm's internally generated stock ideas along with economic and stock market outlooks. Opportunity Research reports, updates and Microcap Hot Topics articles reflect sponsored (paid) research but can also include non-sponsored micro-cap research ideas that typically carry greater risks than those stocks covered in the Select Research category. It is important to note that while we may track performance separately, we utilize many of the same coverage criteria in determining coverage of all stocks in both research formats. Research reports on profiled stocks in the Opportunity Research format typically have a higher risk profile and may offer greater upside.
The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research did not make an independent investigation or inquiry as to the accuracy of any information provided by the Company, or other firms. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information provided by the Company through its filings, press releases, presentations, and through its own internal due diligence for accuracy and completeness. Such information and the opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. A Goldman Small Cap Research report or note is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed. This report does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any particular person.
This report referred to herein does not provide all information material to an investor's decision about whether or not to make any investment. Any discussion of risks in this presentation is not a disclosure of all risks or a complete discussion of the risks mentioned. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research, nor its parent, is registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser with FINRA, or the U.S. Securities
rene lauritsen
Link Reservations inc
email us here