Attendance List: Communiqué of the Forty-third Meeting of the IMFC
Videoconference Attendance
April 8, 2021
Washington, D.C.
Chairman
Magdalena Andersson, Minister for Finance of Sweden
Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva
Members or Alternates
Mohammed Aljadaan, Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, United Arab Emirates
Taro Aso, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Financial Services, Japan
Rosthom Fadli, Governor, Bank of Algeria
Daniele Franco, Minister of the Economy and Finance, Italy
Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance, Department of Finance, Canada
Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil
Martin Guzmán, Minister of Economy, Argentina
Arturo Herrera, Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit
Nam-Ki Hong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Republic of Korea
Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery, France
Mihaly Varga, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance (Alternate for György Matolcsy, Governor of the Central Bank, Hungary)
Ueli Maurer, Head of the Federal Department of Finance, Switzerland
Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank (Alternate for Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance, South Africa)
Deogratias Mutombo, Governor, Central Bank of Congo
Jan Tore Sanner, Minister for Finance, Ministry of Finance, Norway
Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance, Germany
Timur Maksimov, Deputy Minister of Finance, Russian Federation (Alternate for Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance, Russian Federation)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, India
Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom
Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, Governor of Bank Negara, Malaysia (Alternate for Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Finance, Malaysia)
Vincent Van Peteghem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Belgium
Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, United States
Yi Gang, Governor, People's Bank of China
Observers
Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
Mia Amor Mottley, Chair, Development Committee (DC)
Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank (ECB)
Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President, European Commission (EC)
Randal K. Quarles, Chairman, Financial Stability Board (FSB)
Christophe Perrin, Director, Multilateral Cooperation Department, International Labour Organization (ILO)
Angel Gurria, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, United Nations (UN)
Richard Kozul-Wright, Director, DGDS, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
David Malpass, President, The World Bank (WB)
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO)