Cosmos Holdings Launches Mosept-Oral Antiseptic Spray Designed to be Effective Against Bacteria and Certain Viral Pathogens

/EIN News/ -- New proprietary formula for the symptomatic relief of pain and irritated sore throat



Initial launch in 3,500 pharmacies in Greece with plans to expand to the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, Canada and the Middle East

CHICAGO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated, international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, announced today that it has launched Mosept-Oral, a new, proprietary oral antiseptic spray designed to be effective against bacteria, certain viruses and fungi, as well as for the symptomatic relief of painful, irritated sore throats.

The product is being placed in 3,500 pharmacies and the Company expects to have it in 10,000 pharmacies by the end of the year in Greece. The Company has also started the registration process for Mosept-Oral for the UK with the submission of the documentation for the formulation. It will be gradually registering the product to other countries with local exclusive distributors and expects the registration period to take anywhere from 8-12 months. Initial target countries are the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, Canada and the Middle East.

The mouth spray was formulated, designed and developed entirely by the Cosmos Holdings research and development team. Mosept-Oral is made with the highest quality materials and to the highest possible standards, which are, in turn, based on strict pharmaceutical standards and good manufacturing processes (GMP) protocols; these protocols are similar to FDA regulations in the USA. Each ml of Mosept-Oral contains 2 mg of Chlorhexidine digluconate (Chlorhexidine) and 0.5 mg of Lidocaine hydrochloride. Chlorhexidine is a bisbiguanide antiseptic and disinfectant which is bactericidal or bacteriostatic against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria and inhibits the proliferation of certain viruses and fungi. Lidocaine is a local anesthetic and impairs the generation and conduction of the nerve impulses by slowing depolarization.

The Mosept-Oral spray allows for local application for action on the pharynx. Mosept-Oral provides longer lasting and a safer approach to administering Chlorhexidine. Several research projects have been initiated to examine whether oral antiseptics could reduce the oral viral load of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. In a recent study published in the Journal of Medical Virology, researchers from California, USA, provided data that showed significant elimination of SARS‐CoV‐2 with chlorhexidine application in the oral cavity and pharynx (Huang, J. T. (2021). Use of Chlorhexidine to Eradicate Oropharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 Patients. Journal of Medical Virology.)

“We are very pleased with how well the Mosept-Oral spray has been received and we believe that it will become another important tool for reducing pathogenic load and treating symptoms, such as sore throat. Moreover, research progress for the potential inactivation of COVID-19 by oral antiseptics is being closely monitored and we are encouraged by the data indicating that chlorhexidine could become a safe addition to the current prevention guidelines,” stated Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings.

“The Mosept-Oral spray does not require a medical prescription, as it can be provided to patients both by doctors and other healthcare professionals, and is also available over-the-counter. Another advantage is that it is sugar-free and can be administered safely to people with diabetes. In addition to our global distribution network, we have the exclusive distribution rights and a well-equipped team of 32 salespeople with direct access to over 10,000 pharmacies and 8,500 doctors across Greece. We have a large marketing campaign underway and will also be launching a tv ad campaign later this month. The addition of Mosept-Oral is another example of our commitment to expanding our portfolio with high quality health care products and leveraging our robust global distribution network to drive value for shareholders.”

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc., is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has an extensive network of clients in Germany, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

