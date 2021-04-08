Tecogen Sells Two 75 kW Cogeneration Systems for New York City Care Facility

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, MA, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of two 75 kW cogeneration systems for installation in an extended care facility in Queens, New York. The units will provide savings by offsetting electricity purchased from the local electric utility while the free waste heat is used for domestic hot water. The system will be installed by a third-party contractor with extensive experience installing Tecogen cogeneration systems.



“Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are an ideal fit for our cogeneration systems due to the facility’s continuous need for hot water,” commented Jeffrey Glick, Tecogen’s Vice President of East Coast Sales. “This allows the cogeneration system to operate every day year-round, providing the best long-term savings for the facility owner.”

New York City has some of the highest electric rates in the country and will continue to rise as part of a three-year rate increase approved by the State Public Service Commission in 2020.

“Electric rates continue to increase across many parts of the country as grid congestion issues require infrastructure investments by the electric utility,” noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Utilities must also fund clean energy programs which will drive further increases in electric rates as these programs expand in order to meet mandated greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.”

