South Jersey Gas Receives Approval of Its Largest Ever

Energy-Efficiency Program



Aligning Clean Energy Investments with State Environmental Goals, Helping Customers Save Money and Generating Jobs In New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, April 8, 2021 - South Jersey Gas (SJG), a subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI) announced today that it received New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) approval to significantly expand its energy-efficiency program, providing increased energy and cost-saving opportunities for all customers. The expanded program authorizes SJG to spend $133M over the next three years to deliver meaningful and innovative energy-efficiency solutions to help customers lower energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

The program, which consists of approximately $121.7 million in energy-efficiency related investments, continues SJG’s long-standing commitment to reducing consumption and saving customers money. Since 2009, SJG has invested more than $121 million in energy efficiency programs. SJG’s new program demonstrates the company’s commitment to the clean energy and environmental priorities of our State and region, advancing New Jersey’s energy policy goals in a manner that will benefit customers and the environment, and will help grow the State’s green energy economy. The program positions SJG to meet or exceed its annual energy consumption reduction targets set by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act. Fully subscribed, the program will help customers save $177 million in energy costs and 59 million therms over its lifetime, which equates to preventing the release of over 510,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere – the same as removing nearly 100,000 cars from New Jersey roadways for a year. Moreover, the program has the potential to support the creation of over 2,500 jobs over 3 years.

“We are committed to making energy efficiency opportunities accessible for all customers while contributing to economic growth in New Jersey and helping to reduce carbon emissions,” said Melissa Orsen, President and Chief Operations Officer, South Jersey Gas. “The broad range of incentives in our energy efficiency program will assist our customers in lowering their energy bills and making better-informed decisions about their energy usage.”

Beginning in July, SJG will offer a comprehensive suite of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs that will encourage all customers, regardless of customer type or income, to reduce energy usage and save money. The programs include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy efficiency equipment upgrades, an efficient products marketplace featuring discounted smart thermostats, enhanced features and free weatherization measures for low to moderate-income customers, free energy audits, and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

For more information about SJG Energy Efficiency Programs, visit southjerseygas.com/save or call 1.866.604.5728.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills, including customers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are encouraged to contact us to determine their eligibility for energy assistance programs and deferred payment arrangements. For additional details on these programs, including eligibility requirements, visit southjerseygas.com/energyassistance.

