Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 45.12 Billion in 2027 | Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies, Growing Preference for Customized Therapies are Some Major Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Cell Culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Culture Company LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Corning Incorporated, Dickinson & Company, VWR International LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 45.12 Billion in 2027 and register a robust CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, growing preference for customized therapies, and increasing support for cell-based studies are some major factors driving demand for cell culture, and in turn driving market revenue growth. Rapidly increasing knowledge, information, and awareness related to the various benefits of cell culture-based vaccines are other factors supporting market growth.

In addition, use of battery culture-based vaccines to manage diseases is resulting in increasing advancement and development in this field. Monoclonal antibodies have resulted in groundbreaking developments in biological drugs available on the market. For example, the Anthrax supplied to GlaxoSmithKline for the prevention and treatment of Anthrax inhalation is the only monoclonal antibody present on the market. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies for cures and to avoid infectious diseases such as bacterial and viral infections is also driving market growth.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/33

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has also contributed to improvements in cytological studies, cell biology, and related works, and is contributing to further demand for cell culture. Also, rise in the number of cancer-related research projects and high implementation of gene therapy are some other key factors expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. However, factors such as stringent regulatory structure and high level of quality established by major players in the market can restrain entry of new players, and restrain market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

The consumables segment is expected to account for majority revenue share in the global market, attributable high demand for reagents, media, and sera for various cell culture applications, including for the production of vaccines, discovery of toxicology & drugs, and production of biopharmaceuticals.

North America leads among other regional markets in terms of demand for cell culture, which is due to increasing developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rapid technical advancements, and robust regulatory approvals for vaccines dependent on cell culture. Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, driven by factors such as launch of advanced cell culture products and increased awareness of the positive outcomes of cell culture-based vaccines.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/33

Some key findings from the report

Among the consumables segments, the sera segment revenue was USD 6.56 billion in 2019 and expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for cropping in cytological research projects.

The incubators segment revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecasted period, owing to lower profit margins that are distinguished by cell culture goods, and technical developments in the field.

The biopharmaceuticals segment among the application segments was the major revenue contributor in 2019, and accounted for around 29.2% share in the market in North America.

North America dominated other regional markets, with a revenue share contribution of approximately 32.7% to the global cell culture market in 2019, driven by consistent focus on development of more cost-effective and innovative procedures in the field.

Asia Pacific account for a sizable revenue share of around 31.4% in 2019 and is expected to register a rapid CAGR going ahead.

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Culture Company LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Corning Incorporated, Dickinson & Company, VWR International LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-culture-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cell culture market on the basis of consumables, product, application, and region:

Consumables Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Media Sera Reagents

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Culture Systems Incubators Centrifuges Pipetting Instruments Biosafety Equipment Cryostorage Equipment

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biopharmaceuticals Cancer Research Vaccine Production Drug Development Gene Therapy Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs