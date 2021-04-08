Built for Champions: Introducing the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Gaming Keyboard and SABRE PRO Gaming Mice

New peripherals join the esports-focused CORSAIR CHAMPION SERIES lineup

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the launch of three new products in its CHAMPION SERIES range of competition-grade peripherals, built for and tested by top esports professionals. Headlining the new launches is the streamlined K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, with 8,000Hz hyper-polling driven by CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology in a compact, tenkeyless design, enabling you to take pro performance to your next event.



Two new CORSAIR gaming mice also enter the CHAMPION SERIES lineup: the SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO. The first CORSAIR mice to also utilize AXON hyper-processing technology and 8,000Hz polling, the SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO deliver lightning-fast inputs, along with a comfortable ergonomic shape and ultra-light weight for superior agility and control. Together, these CHAMPION SERIES gaming peripherals give you the tools you need to cut through the competition.

The K70 RGB TKL is built from the ground up for competitive players, powered by CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology to enable an incredible 8,000Hz hyper-polling, so that your keystrokes are delivered to the PC up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards. Whether you’re honing your skills in practice or playing for the championship, AXON ensures that all your inputs are transmitted as fast as possible.

CORSAIR iCUE software enables full customization of your keyboard, from per-key RGB backlighting to flaunt your team’s colors, to powerful custom macros, key remaps, and more. When taken to tournaments that often carry strict guidelines, the K70 RGB TKL’s one-of-a-kind tournament switch locks the backlighting to a static color and disables macros for instant guaranteed tournament compliance.

Every facet of the K70 RGB TKL is crafted to help players perform their best. Available with a selection of 100% CHERRY MX Red, Silent Red, or SPEED Silver mechanical keyswitches*, each key is topped with durable, wear-resistant PBT double-shot keycaps. Full N-key rollover with 100% anti-ghosting ensures every keypress registers exactly as intended, and a dedicated Windows Key Lock mode guarantees you’ll never interrupt your game.

With a portable tenkeyless design, iconic and durable aluminum frame, and detachable USB Type-C cable, the K70 RGB TKL is easy to take on-the-go and connect to any system. Dedicated media keys and the signature CORSAIR aluminum volume roller easily control media playback and volume to keep you focused on the game, while 8MB of onboard storage allow you to save up to 50 profiles to the keyboard for use anywhere.

Designed with the feedback of leading esports pros from teams such as Team Secret, Vitality, and Envy, the new CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO strip the gaming mouse back to its purest form, and then add the latest in cutting-edge high-frequency performance to ensure every click counts. Weighing just 74g and 69g respectively, the SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO have been optimized for lightweight performance, with a flexible paracord cable and an ergonomic shape that’s ideal for both claw and palm grips.

The first CORSAIR mice to feature CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing, SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO transmit your clicks and movements up to 8x faster with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, so every action is delivered as fast as possible when the game is on the line. CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons – pre-tensioned for zero gap between the primary mouse buttons and their durable OMRON switches – ensure every left and right-click registers with crisp instant clicks and a difference your fingers will immediately feel.

The SABRE RGB PRO is lit by two-zone dynamic RGB backlighting customizable in iCUE, while the SABRE PRO sheds 5g for an even lighter weight without the RGB LEDs. A native 18,000 DPI optical sensor ensures high-accuracy tracking, using a dedicated DPI button to cycle through five onboard DPI presets that can also be adjusted on-the-fly independent of software.

With specially designed form and function required by top esports professionals to perform at their best, every new addition to the CORSAIR CHAMPION SERIES is an indispensable companion on your journey to the top.

*Keyswitch availability limited by region. Please visit corsair.com to view the keyswitches available in your region.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO CHAMPION SERIES Gaming Mouse, and CORSAIR SABRE PRO CHAMPION SERIES Gaming Mouse are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL, CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO, and CORSAIR SABRE PRO are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL, CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO, and CORSAIR SABRE PRO, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

