Kia Canada celebrates best March in history and a strong season of automotive award wins

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off the heels of numerous record-breaking months in 2020, Kia Canada kicks-off 2021 with its best March in Canadian history with 7,750 units delivered and propels into even more record setting territory with its best Q1 ever with 15,046 units. With just one year into its model introduction, strong sales are being led by Seltos for the first quarter with 3,452 units sold – proving to be a best-seller for the brand.



“Our sales success over the last year and heading into 2021 is the end result of world-class product that delivers on strong quality, safety and design,” said Elias El-Achhab, VP and Chief Operation Officer for Kia Canada. "The introduction of the all-new, reimagined Sorento, and the new ‘Carnival Life Utility Vehicle’ will add to this momentum for 2021.”

In addition to its record-setting sales performance, Kia took home an abundance of Canadian automotive awards for numerous vehicles in its lineup.

The season of award wins for the brand include:

AJAC’s Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada – Kia Telluride (second year in a row) AJAC’s Best Large Car, Kia K5 AutoTRADER Award for Best Subcompact SUV - Kia Seltos AutoTRADER Award for Best 3-Row SUV - Kia Telluride AutoTRADER Award Best Sub-compact Car - Kia Rio Auto123 Winner of Best Midsize and Full Size Vehicle – Kia K5 Auto123 Winner Best Midsize SUV – Kia Telluride ALG 2021 Residual Value Award for the Kia Rio in the Sub-compact segment TOP MASS-MARKET BRAND IN J.D. POWER VEHICLE DEPENDABILITY STUDY



About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 196 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold over a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger, K5 and has recently added the Carnival to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

