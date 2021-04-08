Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Spiridon Technologies Ltd

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that Spiridon Technologies Ltd. (“Spiridon”) has agreed to a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for US$425,000 in cash proceeds. This represents a cash-on-cash return of approximately 1.7x over 24 months.

“The team at Spiridon is bringing together a number of relevant technologies and is building a strong business. Flow Capital is glad to have been a part of their growth, and we wish them well in their next phase,” said Alex Baluta, CEO Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9


