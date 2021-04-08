Tacton Smart Commerce Online Summit Provides Roadmap for Manufacturers to Drive Sales and Accelerate Business Growth

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, announced it will host its Spring 2021 Smart Commerce Online Summit on May 6 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The event's theme is “Drive Sales and Secure Future Business Growth.” Audience members will hear from leaders in the manufacturing field including Thomas Wrana, Senior Manager at Accenture, Aaron Craig, Global Marketing Director at nVent, and Bastian Fietje, Head of Group Projects at Plus Pack.



Discussions during the summit will look at how 2020 disrupted typical manufacturing operations and how manufacturers need a new customer-driven business model in order to sell highly customizable products. Practical presentations will provide valuable insights on topics such as:

How manufacturers can raise their game in today’s marketing, sales, and service revolution

The success strategies and critical business capabilities of the sales of the future

How manufacturers can tackle the challenges of the new B2B buying behavior



"As I have been interacting with our customers, I’ve gained valuable insights on where they’re focusing to differentiate themselves and build sustainable growth,” said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. “We’re excited to invite Thomas (Accenture), Bastian (Plus Pack), and Aaron (nVent) to share their stories about becoming more customer-focused to drive both sales and growth.”

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, nVent, Pelco, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

