FACT Inc. (OTC: FCTI) Expanding into Burgeoning NFT Market

Despite COVID-19’s impact on galleries, auction houses and retailers, the global art market circulated more than $50 billion in art, while other collectibles such as coins and trading cards saw record sales. Amazingly, an estimated 10% of art is stolen annually, and an estimated 50% of all sports memorabilia is estimated to be fake per the FBI. To get a flavor of just how difficult it is to know if something is stolen and replaced with a near-perfect forgery, Interpol’s stolen artwork database has more than 50,000 items across 134 countries listed in it. Experts note that scams and hacks are already hitting the exploding market of digital collectables known as NFT’s (non-fungible tokens).

Taking the collectables world by storm, a non-fungible token is a unit of data on a blockchain ledger that represents a unique underlying asset. As with most other things, crooks flock to where the money is, and right now NFT’s provide plenty of money and new vulnerabilities. That’s exactly why FACT Inc. (OTC: FCTI) , a recognized global leader of fine art and collectible authentication technology, has recently expanded into the burgeoning NFT market.

FACT (Forensic Asset Certification Technology) is a global organization that is revolutionizing security for the art and collectibles market. FACT utilizes ballistics technology, currently employed by global law enforcement agencies, to authenticate and analyze fine art and collectibles. FACT offers a suite of robust collection management products that includes authentication, condition reporting, GPS tracking, and provenance data – all stored securely on the blockchain and accessible in real time to the consumer. The FACT software application is applicable to various channels within the fine art and collectible industry including secured lending, insurance, dealers, auction houses, grading companies, and private collectors. FACT is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

