Oportun Announces Statement of Support for The Equality Act (H.R.5)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and credit-building alternatives to payday and auto title loans, today published a statement of support for the Equality Act (H.R.5).

“We believe that every person has a fundamental right to equality, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, age, nationality, or race,” said Ezra Garrett, SVP of Public Affairs and Impact at Oportun. “We are proud to support this important legislation that will protect every person who identifies as LGBTQ+ from discrimination and ensures that they are free to pursue their own version of the American Dream.”

Highlighting the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the company recently disclosed in its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability report that the majority of Oportun employees, along with every level of management, from front-line supervisors to the Board of Directors, identify as women or people of color.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

