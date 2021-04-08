Parcel Pending by Quadient to Host Retail Trends Virtual Forum on April 15

Global retail and supply chain experts will discuss COVID-19’s impact on retail industry, latest trends and the rise of contactless, multichannel delivery solutions

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient, the expert Parcel Locker Solutions team of Quadient, the world’s second largest provider of parcel locker solutions1 and a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, will host a global virtual forum exploring the latest retail industry trends on Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The two-hour online event, “Strategize Your Retail Delivery Experience for Tomorrow’s Success,” will feature insights from Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga, former executives of U.S. retail giant Target and co-founders of Omni Talk; Jordan Speer, global supply chain expert for IDC Retail Insights; and Kyle Monk, director of insight at British Retail Consortium. This event is free and open to the public. Click here to register and attend.



“Research shows that multichannel models will generate 86% of retail sales growth over the next five years,” said Daniel Malouf, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “We’re looking forward to a lively discussion with some of the industry’s most prominent voices on this important trend, as well as their views on how retailers can personalize the multichannel experience. We encourage all those who work in the retail space to attend what is sure to be an engaging virtual forum.”

Retail Virtual Forum Discussion Topics:

how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted retail operations

current retail logistics challenges

major pain points of last-mile delivery

evolution of Buy Online, Pick Up In-store (BOPIS) trends over the next few years

smart locker benefits for retailers



“Online shopping increased dramatically last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we saw a major shift toward consumer preference for contactless delivery solutions like BOPIS, automated lockers and curbside pickup,” stated Lori A. Torres, chief executive officer of Parcel Pending by Quadient North America. “Our upcoming virtual forum will examine other ways that COVID-19 has impacted the retail industry and the innovative solutions, like contactless parcel lockers, that are helping them enhance their customer experience and generate revenue during this challenging time.”

