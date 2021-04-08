Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Scout Bio to Present at 20th Annual Needham & Co Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio today announced that Mark Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming 20th Annual Needham & Co Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

About Scout Bio
Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio’s therapeutics are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co

