New Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund Crosses $100 million in Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private alternative asset management company, is pleased to announce that its recently launched Evergreen Fund (“the Fund”) has exceeded $100 million in assets after less than a year of operations. The Fund was launched in May 2020 and in a single investment presents a unique opportunity to access institutional-quality private equity investments, with broad exposure and low investment minimums.



“The Evergreen Fund brings our specialized knowledge and private market experience to a wider investor base, many of whom historically have had difficulty accessing the asset class,” said Jeremy Held, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. “The concept has really resonated with our clients. We believe the combination of access to private equity investments, along with the shareholder-friendly features of a registered fund, will continue to attract interest from investors and the advisors who serve them.”

The Fund accepts $50,000 minimum subscriptions on a monthly basis from accredited investors and unlike traditional private equity funds that invest capital over a period of months or years, subscriptions into the Evergreen Fund are immediately invested. Beyond providing a solution for individuals who historically haven’t had access to private equity, the evergreen nature of the Fund provides investors with a better tool to customize their overall exposure to the asset class.

Since inception the Fund has executed more than 25 transactions in the private equity and private credit sector, providing exposure to hundreds of underlying companies and a broad range of private equity sponsors.

“Our investor base has been looking for a solution that leverages our private equity expertise in a vehicle with more liquidity and diversification than a typical private equity fund,” said Bow River Capital President Rich Wham.

Investors have also been attracted to the Fund’s flexible investment mandate which invests directly into middle market companies and private equity secondaries. This unique combination has yielded strong early returns for the Fund’s investors – as of March 31, 2021 the Fund has returned 27.1% since inception on May 22, 2020.

“We are pleased with how the portfolio has developed since the Fund’s launch last year,” said Held. “While early performance has largely been driven by our ability to transact in the less efficient segments of the secondary market, we are most excited about the potential for our direct investments, the majority of which are still held at cost in the portfolio.”

Bow River Capital has developed a successful private equity track record with nearly two decades of experience underwriting and investing in private companies. In addition, Bow River’s investment team has extensive experience managing both evergreen private equity strategies and registered funds. To complement Bow River’s team, the Fund has partnered with Aksia, a leading global private equity consulting firm that brings institutional-quality sourcing and research capabilities.

If you would like to receive additional information on our Fund or have any questions, please contact us at: evergreen@bowrivercapital.com

An offer can only be made by the prospectus and only in jurisdictions in which such an offer would be lawful. The prospectus contains important information concerning risk factors and other material aspects of the Fund to carefully consider, and must be read carefully before a decision to invest is made. An investor should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the fund’s prospectus. To obtain a prospectus please visit www.bowriverevergreen.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Any person subscribing for an investment must be able to bear the risks involved and must meet the suitability requirements of the Fund. Investors could lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund is speculative and involves a substantial degree of risk. The Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that will make periodic repurchase offers for its securities, and is highly illiquid. There is no secondary market for investors' interests and none is expected to develop. There are certain restrictions on transferring interests. Fees and expenses will offset the Fund's trading profits. The Fund is subject to conflicts of interest. Other risks include those related to equity securities, fixed income securities, high-yield/high risk bonds, listed private equity, listed infrastructure securities, foreign securities, derivative instruments, leverage, capital calls, investment manager risk, as well as those related to general economic and market conditions, all of which may present significant risks. Please see the prospectus for more information on these and other risks.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is not indicative of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance data may be lower or higher than the performance data provided herein. The Gross expense ratio of the fund is 2.25%. To obtain performance information to the most recent month-end, visit www.bowriverevergreen.com.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. For more information on Bow River, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Distributors, LLC

Press Contact: Jennifer Levesque levesque@bowrivercapital.com (303) 861 – 8466