Conduent Named a Leader in 2021 NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Learning

Global analyst firm places Conduent among top innovators in learning services

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ among learning services vendors by research firm NelsonHall. The NelsonHall Learning Services NEAT vendor evaluation report assesses 14 vendors for Learning Services with a specific focus on learner experience, service innovation, technology innovation, geographic footprint and scalability, and digital learning transformation.



According to the report, NelsonHall identified Conduent as a Leader in the Overall market segment, reflecting Conduent’s overall ability to meet future client requirements, as well as deliver immediate benefits to its learning services clients. Conduent was also cited as a leader in the Innovation in Services market segment for its specific capability around service innovation.

In achieving this ranking, NelsonHall pointed to some key areas of strength for Conduent, including:

Its Workforce Enablement methodology (incorporating the 5 Moments of Need ® framework)

framework) Partnerships with key technology vendors

Investment in best-of-breed technology/tools: focused on automation (with efficiency impact studies) and analytics.



“Conduent has evolved its core strengths, bringing further innovation and offering some unique learning services and technology for those clients who want to digitally transform their learning offering,” said Nikki Edwards, Principal Research Analyst, at NelsonHall.

“Empowering employees through workforce enablement initiatives, technologies and seasoned experts has long been a strength of Conduent Learning,” said Beth Fritts, General Manager, Learning Solutions at Conduent. “Our goal is to continue to be a driving force to best educate and engage employees on their learning journey. We are thrilled to have NelsonHall recognize our leadership and innovation in these areas of learning.”

Globally, Conduent delivers learner centric, technology-enabled learning services and​ solutions that transform learning ecosystems and reduce cost of learning, while enhancing the learner experience, impacting performance and business results.

To read a custom version of the report, please click here

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

