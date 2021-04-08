Canada Plastics Pact Announces 13 New Partners, Advisory Council members

Pact Partners continue to diversify; key leadership council put in place

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is welcoming 13 new Partners that have committed to its industry-led, collaboration platform, which enables Partners to tackle key challenges in reducing plastic waste and pollution. These Partners include operators of one of the country's largest deposit return systems; one of the country's largest tissue manufacturers; and a top 3 producer of packaged fresh bread and bakery products. The Pact now has more than 50 Partners . The CPP is also proud to officially announce the members of its first Advisory Council.

“Following the launch of the CPP in January 2021, we saw tremendous cross-Canada interest from companies along the plastics value chain that are passionate about, and aligned with, a vision for a circular economy for plastics,” says George Roter, Managing Director, CPP. “Our newest Partners add new perspectives and industries to deliver on our ambitious, action-oriented agenda.”

The CPP welcomes the following Partners: Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation; Bimbo Canada; BOSK Bioproducts; Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (Recycle Everywhere); City of Edmonton; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Fraser Plastics Ltd.; GDI Packaging Solutions Inc.; HypoIndustries Ltd.; Kruger Products L.P.; Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba Inc.; SPUD.ca; and Tempo Plastics. Read quotes from our Partners here.

The CPP is also announcing the formation of its first CPP Advisory Council. Representative of Canada’s plastics value chain, the CPP Advisory Council and the Working Groups it establishes are the primary mechanisms for leading and engaging Partners in the substantive work of the CPP.

The 2021 CPP Advisory Council members are:

Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation, Guy West

Canadian Produce Marketing Association, Ron Lemaire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Kimi Walker

David Suzuki Foundation, Yannick Beaudoin

General Mills, Jill Carman

Kraft Heinz Canada, Nicole Fischer

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Ian Gordon

Maple Leaf Foods, Priya Roberts

Merlin Plastics Group of Companies, Tony Moucachen

National Zero Waste Council, Andrew Marr

The Natural Step Canada, David Hughes

Nestlé Canada Inc., Catherine O'Brien

PAC Packaging Consortium, Jim Downham

Return-It, Allen Langdon

Save-On-Foods, Julie Dickson

Tempo Plastics, Len Giglio

Unilever, John Coyne

Walmart Canada, Jennifer Barbazza

“The CPP Advisory Council has representatives of leading Canadian organizations from across the plastics value chain,” says Roter. “Each organization and individual representative brings specific expertise and perspective, along with credibility and relationships in the broader plastics or circular economy ecosystem.”

Media inquiries:

To arrange an interview with George Roter, Managing Director, Canada Plastics Pact, or to be connected with CPP Partners, contact:

Alice Irene Whittaker, Director of Communications

awhittaker@naturalstep.ca

About the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is tackling plastic waste and pollution, as a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform. The CPP brings together Partners who are united behind a vision of creating a circular economy in Canada in which plastic waste is kept in the economy and out of the environment. It unites businesses, government, non-governmental organizations and other key actors in the local plastics value chain behind clear actionable targets for 2025. The Canada Plastics Pact is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Plastics Pact network. It operates as an independent initiative of The Natural Step Canada, a national charity with over 25 years experience advancing science, innovation and strategic leadership aimed at fostering a strong and inclusive economy that thrives within nature’s limits.

Further information: www.plasticspact.ca | @CanadaPact