Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 6

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.

HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief operating officer and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104


