Luna Launches Innovative Capabilities for Orthopedic Groups to Standardize the Quality of Outpatient Physical Therapy

Luna Protocols allows surgeons to ensure protocol compliance and clinical escalations for care offered on the platform

/EIN News/ -- ROCKLIN, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, announced today its new Luna Protocols capability to improve the quality and standardization of care. By guiding therapists in-app to utilize tailored rehabilitation instructions, Luna Protocols ensures patients receive quality care and meet the progress and recovery timeline set by their surgeon.



With Luna Protocols, providers can be confident that all their patients will get the same quality of care, consistent patient experience, and exceptional clinical outcomes no matter which Luna therapist treats them — a standard that cannot be guaranteed across traditional clinics.

Through Luna’s best-in-class technology platform, therapists have access to key precautions and escalation indicators with detailed instructions from the patient’s surgeon. During the patient visit, therapists log the findings, and any warning signs are escalated to the patient’s surgery team in a timely manner. Protocols are specific to each patient’s surgeon and surgery type.

“What happens after a surgery is often just as important as the surgery itself, and specific protocols are necessary to ensure patients are able to fully rehabilitate,” said Dr. Ian Barrett, Sports Surgery Specialist at Modern Orthopedics. “With Luna Protocols, I know that all of my patients are receiving the highest quality care and making meaningful progress toward their goals with the help of Luna’s team of exceptional therapists.”

Luna provides outpatient care where it is most convenient - at home. The Luna platform seamlessly matches patients with therapists based on speciality, geography, schedules, and other factors. When a patient requests at-home care, a qualified therapist will visit them at a time of their choosing for a one-on-one session. Patients will see the same physical therapist for each visit, ensuring the same therapist is able to track the patient’s progress over time.

By delivering care in-person, Luna therapists are able to evaluate the patient and create a unique care plan catered to the patient’s individual needs and goals. Between visits, patients and therapists will communicate through the Luna platform to set next appointment times, perform therapist-prescribed exercises, and track the recovery process.

“With the addition of Luna Protocols, our on-demand, in-person physical therapy delivery is not only a more convenient option for patients, but it guarantees quality and standardization in ways that just aren’t happening at a clinic,” said Co-Founder and Head of Clinical Services at Luna, Palak Shah. “This new capability allows our therapists to ensure all patients are on track to complete their recovery, while also proactively notifying the surgeon’s team of timely clinical escalations.”

Luna works with health systems, physical therapy groups, and orthopedic groups to provide at-home care via in-person delivery in 25 markets and 15 states across the country, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and Washington State.

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic. For leading health systems and orthopedic groups like Emory Healthcare and Scripps Health, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 800 exceptional therapists providing services in 15 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com .