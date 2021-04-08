WooRank Announces Launch of Ground-breaking Page-Level SEO Analysis Tool

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WooRank, a Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) company, announced this week the launch of a brand new, page-level SEO analysis tool for its subscribers.



The WooRank Assistant brings powerful data right to you so that website owners can find and remedy any issue causing them to lose or frustrate online visitors. This revolutionary technology will allow marketers to evaluate and correct their website’s issues without ever leaving their own platform. It will save website owners a tremendous amount of time, money and effort while simultaneously improving digital visibility.

For a limited time, WooRank is offering this ground-breaking SEO technology to any existing subscriber, free of charge. Simply visit www.woorank.com to sign up for a 14-day free trial and sample the Assistant on your own website.

“The WooRank Assistant will allow website managers to reclaim valuable time spent navigating different marketing platforms by having every piece of information they need right at their fingertips,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “It is always our commitment to make website optimization as easy and beneficial as possible for our users.”

