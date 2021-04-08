Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Worth $ 2.10 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.93% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Increasing number of patients suffering from involuntary movements associated with Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, and multiple sclerosis is expected to drive market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market ” By Product Type (Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator, and Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator), By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, Dystonia, Epilepsy, and Others), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.10 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.93 % from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=40363

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Overview

Frequent approval and Launch of novel devices is expected to fuel the global deep brain stimulation devices market growth. Key players in the market are focused on approval and launch of novel DBS devices to expand their product portfolio, which is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation launched two new DBS devices namely the Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) systems. In June 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved St. Jude Medical’s Brio Neurostimulation System, a DBS device that helps to reduce symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and essential tremor. The launch and approval of such novel devices are expected to significantly support the global deep brain stimulation devices market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on launching upgraded versions of their already approved DBS devices in the market. For instance, in August 2018, Abbott Laboratories received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for an over-the-air software upgrade for all currently implanted Infinity DBS systems that deliver magnetic resonance (MR)-conditional labeling. Approval and launch of such upgraded DBS devices are expected to create a conducive environment for market growth over the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, NeuroPace Inc., Renishaw Plc, Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market by Product Type Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market by Application Parkinson’s Disease Essential Tremor Dystonia Epilepsy Others

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market by Material-Type (Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Polymers, Calcium Phosphate Cement, Metal, Composites), by Application (Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Orth biologics, Viscosupplementation, Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market by Treatment (Therapeutics and Surgical Treatment), by Type (Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome and Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome), by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical centers, Academic Research Institutes, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Kinase Inhibitors Market by Type (Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Non-Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Mulikinase inhibitors, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Product Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Autograft, Allograft, and Demineralized Allograft), by Material (Hydrogel, Collagen, Human Cells Source, Other Species, Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate, and Polytetrafluoroethylene), by Application (Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift, and Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Dental Clinics), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 sterilization equipment companies cleansing the hospitals globally economically

Visualize Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research™ US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter