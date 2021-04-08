InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire ) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

In the briefing, DiMatteo said the company was founded on the belief that lottery players should be able to purchase and manage their tickets online and explained its business model.

“Domestically, it’s very simple. We charge a service fee or a convenience fee. Think of us like a DoorDash or Uber Eats. We don’t cook the meal. We just go get it and bring it to you,” he said. “It’s called the courier model. It looks and feels on our app like the customer is buying a lottery ticket from us, but what you’re actually doing is asking us to buy a ticket on your behalf and then manage the interest in that ticket. We check the numbers for you, we redeem your winnings, we cash you out and we handle all of that in a purely digital experience. We have dedicated facilities that do this in states we operate in. There’s no way a ticket can get lost or misplaced. We have multiple safeguards to ensure that whatever numbers you ordered [are included on] the ticket that was actually printed out. We hold that ticket for you and redeem it.”

Lottery.com currently operates in 12 U.S. states, and DiMatteo points out that the online market for ticket purchases is poised for rapid growth.

“It’s about an $80 billion market domestically, and right now less than one percent of all lottery sales in the U.S. are done online. So, there’s a huge expansion opportunity there,” he said. “As we look at the international market, it’s around $400 billion total lottery sales globally. We intend to expand internationally pretty aggressively either through directly entering those markets or through partnerships or M&A activity.”

DiMatteo also discussed upcoming plans for Lottery.com to become a publicly traded company.

‘We’re in the process of actually going public through a SPAC, with Trident Acquisitions Corp. The ticker symbol is “TDAC” on the Nasdaq. We’re very excited. Once we close the transaction, the symbol will switch from ”TDAC” to ”LTRY”, and we expect that to happen around May of this year,” DiMatteo said. “I’ve always thought we are destined to be a public company. We have a dominant brand in our space, and it’s only natural that we enter the public markets.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder and of Lottery.com , to hear more about investment in the company from another player in the online gaming space, competitors to Lottery.com and the company’s plans to operate its own blockchain-based games.

