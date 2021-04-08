Bank of America Asks if it is Time To Invest In Real Assets Such As Farmland?
"... Lower real rate environment, if it continued, appears to be highly favorable to ongoing farmland appreciation prospects."CALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In a March 29, 2021 article in the Financial Post “Posthaste: Tired of market gyrations? Why it is time to invest in real assets such as farmland, timber — and art” – Bank of America is advising clients to look at other opportunities to hedge their bets.(1)
In a recently published report by the Bank of America, they state to, “Own real estate, commodities, and collectibles, either directly or through financial products such as REITs (real estate investment trusts), ETFs (exchange trade funds) and specialized funds focusing on infrastructure, homebuilding, precious metals, farmland, timber, wine, etc.” (1)
Bank of America believes a secular turning point for both inflation and interest rates has arrived and the 40-year bull market in bonds has come to an end. That scenario is bullish for real assets, commodities, small cap, value and emerging market stocks, and bearish for bonds, the U.S. dollar and large cap companies.(1)
Veripath Farmland Funds has also published a report “The Effect of Long-Term Real Rates on Farmland Appreciation Behaviour”, where it concludes that the current lower real rate environment, if it continues, appears to be highly favorable to ongoing farmland appreciation prospects.(2)
https://veripathfarmland.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Farmland-and-Real-Interest-Rates-Final-March-1-2021.pdf
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted return profile. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. Canadian zero-till farmland portfolios may also be a useful addition to ESG driven mandates combining superior risk adjusted returns with environmental benefits. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com or call 587-390-8267.
Disclaimer: This article is only an expression of our opinions on the subject matter set forth herein and includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including commentaries, articles, industry publications, reports and research papers. Veripath has not independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this article which is derived from such third-party sources. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the commentary set forth in this article is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This article is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as advice of any kind, investment or otherwise. Aggregate data as to number of partners, locations, acres and AUM, is consolidated from all assets managed by the principals of the Veripath investment team across three separate farmland portfolios as of Q4 2020. AUM represents estimated value of these assets as of same date. Investors in Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP will be invested in only the portfolios held by these entities. The aggregate data is provided for illustrative purposes to demonstrate other farmland portfolios managed by the principals of Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP.
