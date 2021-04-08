StevesBrain Announces the Launch of Its Website of Stories Designed to Make People Feel Happier
HappinessArchive.com is a collection of stories, hacks and odd facts that make people happy.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StevesBrain announces the launch of its new HappinessArchive.com website of stories designed to make people feel happier.
HappinessArchive.com spotlights stories about everyday people who are doing creative, positive things that bring people together, fun facts, and hacks that seem to actually improve a person’s sense of well-being and happiness. The site’s slogan, “Just jump in,” indicates its function as a convenient place to take a quick break to read something positive or thought-provoking.
Sections on the HappinessArchive.com site include “Jobs They Love,” interviews with people who enjoy what they do for a living. It has featured profiles of a theater producer, a candy historian, a radio talk show host, a bookbinder, and a jewelry designer.
Other sections of the site focus on fun Facts (“World’s Tallest Snowperson”), inspirational Stories (“Meet the Founder of the Gentle Barn Farm Sanctuary”), and Hacks (“Take Yale’s Happiness Course along with 3.3 Million other students”).
“This project is our antidote to the avalanche of divisive, depressing news that folks have to endure every day. HappinessArchive.com has no agenda and it’s not trying to sell anything. It is simply designed as a pleasant digital oasis where people can take a quick break and find out something new or watch a funny vid clip or get inspired. It’s office-friendly, family-friendly fun stuff, with a positive, creative spin,” said Steve Hansen, the chief “story collector.”
Hansen was director of communications for Anythink Libraries in Colorado, a new style of public library, known as “a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning.” He has library colleagues around the world, many of whom gave him ideas for the HappinessArchive.com site. “It’s like having 100 advisors with 1,000 really great ideas,” he said.
ABOUT
StevesBrain is a planning and marketing consulting company for nonprofit organizations. The company has helped develop and launch national and regional community media projects. Clients include NBCUniversal Publishing, Anythink Libraries, Denver Public Library, Altadena Library, Comcast Local Media Development, and The Center for Digital Archeology.
Steve Hansen
StevesBrain.com
+1 720-236-9779
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn