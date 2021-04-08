Myanmar London embassy: Ambassador to the UK says he is locked out of constructing in ‘coup’
Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn — who last month broke ranks with his country’s military junta — told CNN he tried to gain access to the embassy on Wednesday for several hours but was unable to enter. Several of his staff were still inside the building, and were not being allowed out, he said.
Another source said that Myanmar’s military attaché in London had taken control of the building. They added that a group of at least seven people are inside, of which one is a child.
CNN has reached out to the Myanmar military for comment. Phone calls made to the embassy went unanswered and emails bounced back.
Kyaw Zwar Minn, the UK ambassador, issued a statement last month calling for Suu Kyi’s release from detention and pledged to keep the embassy open, following a call with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
At the time, Raab said in a tweet that he spoke to the ambassador and “praised his courage and patriotism in standing up for what is right.”
The military responded by recalling him. “Since…