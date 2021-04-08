Myanmar London embassy: Ambassador to the UK says he is locked out of constructing in ‘coup’

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn — who last month broke ranks with his country’s military junta — told CNN he tried to gain access to the embassy on Wednesday for several hours but was unable to enter. Several of his staff were still inside the building, and were not being allowed out, he said.

Another source said that Myanmar’s military attaché in London had taken control of the building. They added that a group of at least seven people are inside, of which one is a child.

CNN has reached out to the Myanmar military for comment. Phone calls made to the embassy went unanswered and emails bounced back.