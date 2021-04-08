Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,673 in the last 365 days.

Jamie Dimon sounds the alarm on the way forward for American prosperity

“Unfortunately, the tragedies of this past year are only the tip of the iceberg — they merely expose enormous failures that have existed for decades and have been deeply damaging to America,” Dimon wrote, adding that the nation was “totally unprepared” for the deadly pandemic.

“In each case, America’s might and resiliency strengthened our position in the world, particularly in relation to our major international competitors,” Dimon said. “This time may be different.”

In other words, America’s rivals, most notably China, could use this moment to catch up.

Don’t assume the problems will go away

In a phone interview with CNN Business, Dimon urged the nation to take this moment seriously.

“Are we at a crossroads? I don’t know, but I would treat it like one,” he said. “The better strategy in life is to assume it is and fix it, rather than assume it will go away.”

Dimon suggested the first step is for America to admit it has serious problems.

“Even in business, you don’t fix things if you…

You just read:

Jamie Dimon sounds the alarm on the way forward for American prosperity

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.