Global Pulse Oximeters Market Size 2021 | to Reach USD 2,657.6 Million with CAGR of 6.7% by 2025

Top Players Covered in the Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report are Omron Healthcare, Inc., Philips Benelux, General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC), Masimo, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Vyaire Medical, Opto Circuits India Ltd., Medtronic, Nonin Medical, Inc and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oximeter Market 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, is latest report on Global Pulse Oximeter Industry, published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to this report Global Pulse Oximeter Market to rise at healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate and will reach 2,657.6 Mn by 2027. Pulse Oximeter Market for Pulse Oximeter is segmented By Product Type (Fingertip Oximeters, Handheld Oximeters, Tabletop Oximeters) By End User (Hospitals, ASCs and Clinics, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025. Fortune Business Insights states that the market was valued at US$ 1,587.3 Mn in 2017 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.

iHealth’s Wristworn Pulse Oximeter to Witness Massive Demand

iHealth’s wrist-worn pulse oximeter’s wide end user coverage can be attributed to its clinical efficacy and most importantly, its ease of use. The device is available on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and the ease of availability for iHealth’s latest device is a leading factor that has contributed to the growth of the global market.





The device can continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation levels along with the pulse rate, both within a short span of time. The device is integrated with a LED display that shows the oxygen saturation readings. The device operated through the emission of infrared light onto the blood vessels of the fingertip. The device has won over many users and the increasing demand has led to the distribution on online retail chains as well as offline stores. iHealth’s latest device is likely to boost the global pulse oximeter market in the forthcoming years.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.





Masimo’s Approval for Radius PPG to Trigger Growth

In 2019, Masimo received clearance for its latest pulse oximeter. The ‘Radius PPG’ was approved by the FDA after establishing efficient results through clinical trials. The Radius PPG represents a significant breakthrough in the healthcare industry, particularly for the diagnosis and study of oxygen levels in the blood. The wireless ability allows users to move freely even when they are being examined with the device.

Masimo’s wireless oximeter has gained huge popularity owing to its wireless functions and it is likely that the global pulse oximeters market will benefit from the subsequently rising demand for the Radius PPG. Radius’ ability to display blood oxygen values on external third party display devices, in addition to Masimo’s inbred host display devices are likely to boost the growth of the global market.





