Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Size 2021 |To Reach USD 2,431.3 Million in 2028; Rising Respiratory Problems in Infants to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market is set to gain impetus from the increasing cases of preterm births. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 15 million babies are born worldwide. Among them, 11% are preterm births. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market size is projected to grow from USD 1,636.2 million in 2021 to USD 2,431.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a staggering impact on the market. It stood at USD 1,546.9 million in 2020. Neonatal intensive care respiratory devices exhibited normal demand across various regions amid this pandemic. As the coronavirus infection rarely occurs in neonates, the industry was not affected severely. Our reports will give you a complete picture of the market.





Segment-

Devices Segment Held the Largest Share in 2020 Backed by Rising Need to Manage Pneumonia

By end-users, the market for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices is bifurcated into hospitals and specialty clinics. Based on the product type, it is segregated into devices and accessories & consumables. Out of these, the devices segment held the largest neonatal Intensive care respiratory devices market share in 2020. The rising awareness regarding the significance of respiratory care devices for managing pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome would aid growth of this segment.





Report Coverage-

The research report provides information about decisive segments of the neonatal intensive care respiratory devices industry containing regions, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. It elaborates the performance and importance of every segment by considering sales volume, growth prospects, revenue share, and demand. Besides, it will help you to determine the market size to choose the right segment for your business growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Ventilators to Treat Neonatal RDS will Favor Growth

The increasing prevalence of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) across the globe is one of the major reasons contributing to the neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market growth. This is occurring because of the rising respiratory problems in neonates and preterm births. The constant supply of oxygen is required to treat this syndrome. Hence, healthcare professionals use various respiratory airway devices, such as ventilators, resuscitators, and nasal cannulas. However, the lack of adequate funds in middle- and low-income countries is leading to the slow development of healthcare infrastructures. This factor may hamper the demand for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices in the near future.





Regional Insights-

North America to Lead Stoked by Emergence of Unique Medical Devices by Companies

Geographically, North America procured USD 692.1 million in terms of revenue in 2020. It is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing newborn intensive care unit (NICU) admissions in the region. Also, the introducing of state-of-the-art products by prominent neonatal intensive care respiratory device manufactures, especially in the U.S. would propel growth. Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position on account of the surging investments by organizations in the development of novel devices.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Developments to Cater to the High Demand Globally

The global market for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices is highly consolidated with a handful of companies accounting for the maximum share. They are majorly focusing on research and development activities to help cater to the increasing demand for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices worldwide. Below are the two latest industry developments:

April 2020 : Philips introduced its readily available ventilation alternative named Philips Respironics E30 ventilator amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It would help those clinics and hospitals who don’t own critical care, full-featured ventilators.

: Philips introduced its readily available ventilation alternative named Philips Respironics E30 ventilator amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It would help those clinics and hospitals who don’t own critical care, full-featured ventilators. April 2019: InnAccel unveiled the world’s first portable, infrastructure-independent, neonatal CPAP system called SAANS. It will help critically ill neonates suffering from RDS by providing breathing support.





A list of renowned neonatal intensive care respiratory devices manufacturers operating in the market:

