CareDx Announces New HLA Typing Service Offering for Research Purposes

Initial projects underway for global pharmaceutical company

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that they have launched a fully-functional next generation sequencing (NGS) HLA typing service lab in Stockholm, Sweden to support companies in research and academic studies working on HLA applications in vaccine and drug development as well as disease association studies.



The CareDx HLA typing service powered by AlloSeq Tx17 enables best-in-class research by using innovative hybrid-capture technology with the highest level of resolution, no long-range PCR inefficiencies, and a fast turnaround time. AlloSeq Tx17 provides over 50% more gene content than other NGS solutions on the market, including 11 classical HLA loci as well as HLA-E, -F, -G, -H, MICA, and MICB.

CareDx’s HLA typing service in Stockholm has been engaged by one of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies in the world, providing initial testing results in the first quarter of 2021.

“This is an exciting time for CareDx – we are not only expanding our capabilities but also investing in our global team to provide a first ever CareDx testing service outside the United States,” said Alexander Johnson, SVP, Products, Cell Therapy and Business Development, CareDx. “This expansion allows us to partner with those at the forefront of drug development research and support improved care for even more patients around the world.”

For more information on HLA typing services in Europe, please contact hlatypingservice@caredx.com

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

