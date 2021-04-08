PV Nano Cell Announces the Development of New Carbon-based Ink and Printing of Embedded Resistors and Capacitors for Customers

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions for mass-production and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it developed new carbon-based ink that is used to print resistors and the company is now printing new embedded resistors and capacitors for customers.



The company developed new carbon-based inkjet ink with high resistivity (in the order of ohms-cm) to enable the digital printing of a wide range of resistors. PV Nano Cell is now working with market leading companies to develop digital printed-based resistors to be used in a wide range of applications including for the high-standard, demanding automotive industry. The printed resistors are expected to go through extensive environmental tests to prove their durability and fit to an array of market applications.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “PV Nano Cell is maintaining its competitive edge by developing new additive manufacturing products and solutions for mass-production applications. This new carbon-based ink development is part of our strategic focus on the embedded passive components market where we print resistors, capacitors and coils. The recent work we started with passive components market leaders, demonstrates the evolution from R&D to mass-production where we take our products and solutions to the next level – the manufacturing level. We will use our Sicrys™ single crystal nano-particles silver and copper inks with our dielectric and carbon-based inks to print an extensive range of passive components. Market trends show embedded passive components will dominate the new electronics market as digitally printed components allow for new electronic designs, smaller, more powerful, flexible and cost affordable products."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, “We see a growing need for high electrical resistance sensors in multiple applications. This newly developed inkjet ink enables a great geometrical flexibility in printing new components in many different shapes and forms. We are now working on several resistor-related printing projects for customers and expect a growth in the number of new projects and the revenues associated with it. PV Nano Cell continues to invest in applied business-driven R&D to enable us to offer additional mass production solutions to a growing number of digital-based printed electronics markets.”

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, IoT, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

