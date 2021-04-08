Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Twenty Seven Co, Piedmont Lithium, Theta Gold Mines and Archer Materials

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd’s (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) shares gained 33% after assays delivered up to 23 g/t gold and 33 g/t silver at Mt Dimer. Click here
  • Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) (NASDAQ:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) has increased the global mineral resources estimate for its flagship Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina, USA, to 39.2 million tonnes at 1.09% lithium oxide. Click here
  • Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is trading higher after delivering a maiden underground mining reserve for the high-grade TGME Underground Project in South Africa - 490,000 ounces of gold at 5.49 g/t gold. Click here
  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTCMKTS:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) has begun developing biochip components that are less than 10 nanometres in size - for reference, the average human hair is around 75,000 nanometres wide. Click here
  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) has extended the Big Sky high-grade anomaly target at Cue Gold Project to more than 1.2 kilometres in recent aircore drilling. Click here
  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) substantial holder DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) has increased its stake in the company to 14.26% from 8.69%. Click here
  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) (FRA:45A) has outlined an aggressive drill program at its fully-owned Karonie Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields, with 20,000 metres to be drilled. Click here
  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) is on track to become West Africa’s next gold miner after delivering a "compelling" pre-feasibility (PFS) study for its flagship Abujar Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire. Click here
  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed an 11,038-metre aircore drilling program at the Coolaloo Gold Project near Mt Magnet in Western Australia testing high-priority targets, with samples submitted to a laboratory in Perth. Click here

