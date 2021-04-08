Sagacious IP Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Employees Globally

The vaccination drive will include all Sagacious IP employees globally along with their families.

GURUGRAM, INDIA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firms, has decided to sponsor COVID-19 vaccines for its employees. The company took this decision to safeguard its employees in the wake of the pandemic and its adverse effects on mankind.

This voluntary vaccination drive for all employees of Sagacious IP involves vaccines approved by the Indian Government. Besides employees, this facility will also be extended to their families. In order to ensure a seamless process, Sagacious IP will be partnering up with various city-based authorities to provide end-to-end support and coordination.

“We, as a company, wish to encourage our employees and their families to get vaccinated through this voluntary vaccination drive in these uncertain times when the whole mankind is unsure about COVID-19’s cure. As per the government guidelines and procedures, Sagacious IP will follow all the protocols to carry out the vaccination drive as per phases”, said Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP.

This move of launching a free vaccination drive is in line with the firm’s commitment to ensure the health and safety of its employees and their families and it would be over and above Sagacious IP’s existing medical insurance policy. Sagacious IP has played an integral role during the pandemic by launching its Free COVID-19 Research Assistance Program, through which it helped various companies battle shortage of masks, improve diagnostics, and expedite vaccination and cure for COVID-19.

All employees of Sagacious IP continue to work from home ever since the beginning of the pandemic. Further, the company plans to re-open its offices only after the voluntary vaccination drive to curb the spread of the disease.

-----

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com//