SocialBox.Biz and the University of Surrey announcing an ongoing partnership for digital inclusion initiative

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company is announcing an ongoing partnership with the University of Surrey. This partnership means that the University of Surrey is onboard to participate in the Laptops for Homeless Initiative for the long term. Through the partnership, Guildford’s homeless and other vulnerable populations will receive tech such as laptops and desktops as part of the long-standing Laptops for Homeless Initiative.

The initiative works to upcycle used but functioning tech with open source software in order to help reduce digital exclusion among vulnerable populations. Organisations who partner with SocialBox.Biz commit to ongoing and sustainable donations. The University of Surrey is pleased to lead the charge by joining the Laptops for Homeless Initiative, and other organisations can take part, too.

Laptop handovers are memorable occasions in which partners can see just how their donations are helping the community. An upcoming delivery to Guildford Surrey’s Real Change Guildford is scheduled. The University of Surrey has been campaigning for and advertising their donation drive:

Has your business been hanging on to surplus tech that's destined for the tip? You can donate old laptops to support the Laptops for the Homeless initiative.
@SocialBoxBiz Laptops for the Homeless initiative. Read about their recent partnership with
@UniofSurrey

https://twitter.com/ExperienceGford/status/1367042360232796160

There go another 50 laptops and PC's to
@SocialBoxBiz . Thanks to @UniOfSurreyIT
for the donation making a difference locally to homeless people. #Guildford #community

https://twitter.com/UniOfSurreyCPE/status/1369571763659694082


The partnership with the University of Surrey has already made the news. BBC Surrey Interview and Experience Guildford:

https://www.socialbox.biz/socialbox-biz-laptops-for-homeless-initiative-off-to-successful-start-in-2021/

https://www.experienceguildford.co.uk/free-tech-boost-for-guildfords-homeless/


Anyone interested in being an ongoing part of this special initiative is encouraged to reach out to the team at SocialBox.Biz today!



About SocialBox.Biz

SocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.

Named as “Hero innovators and change makers in 2021,” by The Independent newspaper as a testament to their Laptops for the Homeless, Elderly and Refugees Initiative, SocialBox.Biz is proving what’s possible when companies and organizations come together to better society.

https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz/status/1368825901350322177

SocialBox.Biz Manifesto to eradicate all digital exclusion by 2030:

https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz/status/1334448259549552640

