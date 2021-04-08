SC DSS Honors April Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

April 8, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The five most recently selected were: Tamara Phillips, Child Protective Services, Anderson; Teneisha Morris, Economic Services, State Office; Joanne Freeman, Financial Services, State Office; Cristel Johnson, Child Protective Services, Lexington County; Salley Branch, Continuous Quality Improvement, State Office; Keri Singleton, Adult Protective Services, Richland County; Lucas Oates, Legal Services, Georgetown County; Carsen Yates, Child Support Services, Lowcountry Region.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.