Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.7.21

Published: Apr 07, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Christine V. Siador, 56, of Dublin, has been appointed Assistant Director at the California Department of Public Health. Siador has been Acting Director of the Population Health Division at the San Francisco Department of Public Health since 2020, where she also served as Deputy Director from 2012 to 2020. She was Deputy Director at the University of California, Berkeley Center for Infectious Diseases and Emergency Readiness from 2004 to 2012. Siador was Chief Executive Officer at Social Light Consulting Group from 1996 to 2004. She was Program Manager at the University of California, Davis Medical Center from 1994 to 1996. Siador was an Evaluation Consultant at the Western Consortium for Public Health from 1993 to 1994 and Regional Coordinator at the Public Health Institute from 1992 to 1993. Siador was Program Manager at the Asian & Pacific Islander Health Forum from 1989 to 1992. She is a member of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission Citywide Racial Equity Group. Siador earned a Master of Public Health degree in biomedical science/infectious disease from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $189,996. Siador is a Democrat.

Kyle A. Krause, 55, of Mokelumne Hill, has been appointed Deputy Director of Codes and Standards at the California Department of Housing and Community Development, where he has been Acting Deputy Director of Codes and Standards since 2020 and has served in several positions since 2010, including Assistant Deputy Director of Codes and Standards and State Housing Law Program Manager of Codes and Standards. Krause was a Deputy Building Official at El Dorado County Building Services from 2016 to 2018. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1985 to 1989 and attained the rank of E-5. Krause is a member of the International Code Council and California Building Officials. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $141,120. Krause is a Democrat.

Steven D. Chan, 69, of Fremont, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Chan has been Associate Dentist at Jonathan Chang, D.M.D. since 2013. He was a Dentist in private practice from 1982 to 2013. Chan is a member of the American College of Dentists, California Dental Association, California Society of Pediatric Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and American Dental Association. He earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Georgetown University School of Dentistry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chan is registered without party preference.

