Patricia Driessen of Bellissima Personal Training to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health! Finances! Relationships! Weight loss! Patricia Driessen can take you to the next level in any of those areas.

Driessen is a Certified Body Code Practitioner, NLP Practitioner, Personal trainer, nutrition specialist and the founder of Bellissima Personal Training. She has spent nearly two decades making a difference in her clients lives by breaking through their limitations.

Bellissima in Italian means “the most beautiful” says Patricia. Her goal with her clients is to make them “the most beautiful”, both inside and out. This all starts with the mind.

Whether a problem is emotional or physical in nature, it’s caused by limiting beliefs and trapped emotions. The Body Code is an interface between the conscious and the subconscious mind. By tapping into the subconscious mind, Patricia can identify these trapped emotions and clear them.

Everybody has issues, things that are holding them back. Patricia’s way of helping people is to clear whatever imbalances that have been holding them back from reaching their goals.

Patricia combines personal training, nutrition and energy medicine to help clients make changes to their health that are sustainable.

“I have found my true purpose and my passion is to empower people to drive their success and reach their goals.”

Recently, Patricia has joined Lifewave whose founder has invented a patch that activates your own stem cells and resets them to a younger, healthier state.

“It’s the most dramatic anti-aging product on the market, and I believe in it very strongly”, says Patricia.

