State disciplines health care providers-R21-6

For immediate release: April 7, 2021 (21-094)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation for registered nurse James Brian Bassett (RN00110558).

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified nursing assistant Kelly Rae Strong (NC10098346).

In March 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the home care aide credential of Christine and Toby VanWormer, operators of R.V. Home Care Inc., doing business as Visiting Angels (FS60563884).

Clark County

In January 2021 the secretary of health denied an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Catherine Lenore Warner (CG61101263). In 2018 Warner was convicted of attempted forgery and of third-degree theft.

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified medical assistant Hillary Odalys Cruz-Flores (CM60916266).

Island County

In December 2020 the Pharmacy Commission ended probation for pharmacy assistant Michelle Rusty Lea Dela Cruz (VB60974300).

King County

In February 2021 the secretary of health vacated an order suspending the massage therapist credential of Kenton George Miller (MA60790981).

In February 2021 the Psychology Board charged psychologist Stephen K. Greenhouse (PY00003708) with unprofessional conduct. Greenhouse allegedly didn’t meet the standard of care in treating a client diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and with bipolar disorder, and who had a history of sexual abuse, abandonment issues, and recent suicidal attempts resulting in hospitalizations. Greenhouse allegedly didn’t get previous treatment records, didn’t demonstrate therapeutic progress, caused risk to the client, and didn’t timely refer the client to another provider. Greenhouse allegedly didn’t establish clear therapeutic boundaries. Greenhouse allegedly didn’t adequately terminate treatment services and/or follow up with the client after the client attempted suicide following the end of treatment services.

In February 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted a substance use disorder professional trainee credential to Zach Richard Renzetti (CO61076346) and placed Renzetti on probation for at least 12 months. In 2008 Renzetti was convicted of minor in possession and/or consumption. In 2018 Renzetti was convicted of third-degree theft and of obstructing a public servant. In 2019 Renzetti was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia, and of reckless driving.

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the agency-affiliated counselor credential of Danny Wills (CG60816826).

In February 2021 the secretary of health denied an agency-affiliated counselor credential to David Joseph Grant (CG61125462), who previously agreed to conditions when he received substance use disorder professional trainee and independent clinical social worker associate credentials.

In March 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Can Li of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Li allegedly performed massage without a license.

In March 2021 the Dental Commission charged dentist and general anesthesia permittee Wei Guo (DE60137855, GA60168914) with unprofessional conduct. An infection control inspection at a clinic Guo operated allegedly revealed unsafe conditions.

Kitsap County

In March 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Joshua Nathaniel Jenkins (MA60238498) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 the massage therapist was charged with one count of second-degree rape and three counts of indecent liberties. Jenkins allegedly told police he had engaged in sexual activity with some 20 to 22 female clients at his place of employment over nine years.

Lewis County

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified nursing assistant credential of Cindy M. Kell (NC60193789).

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the agency-affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional trainee credentials of Jerry Dean Clark (CG60783169, CO60787973).

Mason County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation for licensed practical nurse Carolyn Rhaye Brown (LP60278957).

Pierce County

In February 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the certified nursing assistant credential of Tina J. Flanigan (NC10053091), whose license was suspended in 2007 in connection with falsifying documents.

Skagit County

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the agency-affiliated counselor credential of Max William Hoagland (CG60872609).

Snohomish County

In January 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for substance use disorder professional trainee Terri Lynn Goddard (CO60699471).

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified nursing assistant credential of Victoria N. Guadamuz (NC60416068).

Spokane County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Christopher K. Davis (NA60611749) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 Davis was convicted of third-degree assault – domestic violence.