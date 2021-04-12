Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NBA Coach Brett Gunning and award-winning author Stacy Padula have teamed up to create the On The Right Path book series

Color illustrated book cover

On The Right Path

Photo of NBA Asst. Coach

Brett Gunning, Houston Rockets Asst. Coach

Photo of Stacy Padula

Stacy Padula, Award-winning Author

Now a book series for children that helps them see the value of life-skills!

The On The Right Path book series is one that should be read in every household. The life lessons shared through entertaining stories of basketball and faith are invaluable to young minds.”
— Joel Osteen, Pastor of Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finally, a children’s book series that focuses on six life-skill pillars: loving others; being unselfish; staying healthy and strong; showing respect; showing forgiveness; and having fun. These are the pillars that can change the trajectory of a child’s life and can create opportunity where none existed before.

NBA coach Brett Gunning and award-winning author, Stacy Padula, have teamed up to create the On the Right Path (OTRP) book series to guide young readers on the path to achieving their full potential. Both Gunning and Padula have a passion for helping young adults and believe in sharing wisdom and strategies that can be implemented by children to lead them towards success. Gunning and Padula are available for interviews and to share about their mission to empower our next generation of leaders.

OTRP is also a nonprofit organization created by Brett Gunning to guide youth basketball players on the right path to achieving their maximum potential through education, mentorship, and skill development.

Padula has written several young-adult book series that focus on helping teenagers deal with the challenges of peer pressure, drug and alcohol abuse, sex, and bullying found in so many communities today. She is also a notable publisher and works as a college counselor.

"The On The Right Path book series is a slam dunk! The stories are rich with important lessons that kids will enjoy reading. It belongs in every home." - Mike D'Antoni, NBA Coach

"The On The Right Path books belong in every school, library, and home, as they teach invaluable life lessons to children in an entertaining and relatable way."
- Kevin McHale, NBA Hall of Famer

On the Right Path is scheduled to be released April 27, 2021 and is available for pre-order at Amazon and other book retailers.

Some BIG Endorsements for "On The Right Path"

